Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.79. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 123,169 shares changing hands.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 784,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 33,668 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 166,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 59,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,364,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

