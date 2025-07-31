Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $5.79. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 123,169 shares changing hands.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
