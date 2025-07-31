Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.
Circa Enterprises Trading Down 0.5%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.36.
Circa Enterprises Company Profile
Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.
