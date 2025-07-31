Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and traded as high as $18.18. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 1,434 shares trading hands.

Ellomay Capital Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.06.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Free Report ) by 161.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Ellomay Capital were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the initiation, development, construction, and production of renewable and clean energy projects in Spain, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Israel. The company owns photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising five PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 35.9 megawatts (MW); and one PV plant with an installed capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain.

