F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and traded as high as $22.10. F & M Bank shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 314 shares changing hands.

F & M Bank Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $78.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. F & M Bank had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.