Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) General Counsel Sells $37,755.00 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $37,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 105,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,960,415.22. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Life360 Stock Up 0.7%
NASDAQ:LIF opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.89. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $78.32.
Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Life360 had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Life360 from $48.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIF
About Life360
Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Life360
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Palo Alto Networks: The All?in?One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.