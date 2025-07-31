Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) General Counsel Sells $37,755.00 in Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $37,755.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 105,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,960,415.22. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Life360 Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.89. Life360, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $78.32.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Life360 had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 81.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Life360 by 53.8% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 270,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 94,679 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Life360 by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Life360 by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,087,000 after acquiring an additional 418,493 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Life360 by 2,816.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 70,493 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Life360 from $48.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

