Insider Buying: Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Director Acquires $32,086.20 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) Director Dwight Eric Smith purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,086.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,859.73. This trade represents a 17.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $115.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.20 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 9.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEBO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.