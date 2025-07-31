Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $245.00 at Loop Capital

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $242.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.33.

Shares of EXP opened at $228.25 on Wednesday. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $321.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 486.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

