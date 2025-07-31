Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 581.8% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

