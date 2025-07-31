Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGH) Major Shareholder Sells $1,980,000.00 in Stock

Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chrome Fields Asset Management sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aureus Greenway Price Performance

Shares of AGH opened at $1.99 on Thursday. Aureus Greenway Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77.

Aureus Greenway (NASDAQ:AGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Aureus Greenway

We own and operate two public golf country clubs in Florida that each features a golf-club, consisting of over 289 acres of multi-service recreational property. Our golf country clubs include two golf-courses with over 13,000 yards of combined fairways, clubhouses boasting food and beverage options, aquatic golf ranges, and pro shops to assist any level of golfer.

