Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HRI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Get Herc alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HRI

Herc Price Performance

Herc stock opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.42 and a 200-day moving average of $142.77. Herc has a 52-week low of $96.18 and a 52-week high of $246.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.50, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.23 million. Herc had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Herc will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 36.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at about $922,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Herc by 28.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Herc by 10.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.