Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.43 and traded as high as $58.47. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $56.15, with a volume of 4,483 shares.
Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $77.15 million for the quarter.
In related news, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of Kewaunee Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $175,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,304.76. The trade was a 17.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 2,605.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 61.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 41.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
