Insider Buying: Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY) Insider Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Sky Metals Limited (ASX:SKY – Get Free Report) insider Norman Seckold purchased 1,000,000 shares of Sky Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$81,000.00 ($52,258.06).
Norman Seckold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 22nd, Norman Seckold purchased 2,200,000 shares of Sky Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$180,400.00 ($116,387.10).
Sky Metals Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,888.63.
Sky Metals Company Profile
Mineral exploration
