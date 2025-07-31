Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Given New $225.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $101.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.92.

NYSE:CLS opened at $202.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.81. Celestica has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $214.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Celestica by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,342 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 5,976.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,463,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,662,000 after buying an additional 3,406,723 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 362.8% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,122,000 after buying an additional 1,453,473 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 822.6% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,607,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $96,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

