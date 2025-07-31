Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as high as C$1.79. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 136,507 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.50 price target on Western Copper and Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Copper and Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WRN
Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Western Copper and Gold
In other news, Senior Officer Elena Spivak sold 33,334 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$55,334.44. Company insiders own 16.29% of the company’s stock.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile
Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Western Copper and Gold
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Palo Alto Networks: The All?in?One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.