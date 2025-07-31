Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:WRN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as high as C$1.79. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 136,507 shares traded.

WRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Western Copper and Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.50 price target on Western Copper and Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Copper and Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.59. The company has a market cap of C$329.75 million, a P/E ratio of -56.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.74 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

In other news, Senior Officer Elena Spivak sold 33,334 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$55,334.44. Company insiders own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper & Gold Corp is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of resource properties. The company is developing the Casino project into Canada’s premier copper-gold mine. It holds significant gold, copper reserves in its Casino project located in the Yukon, Canada.

