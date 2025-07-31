Insider Buying: Loyal Metals Ltd (ASX:LLM) Insider Buys 250,000 Shares of Stock

Loyal Metals Ltd (ASX:LLM – Get Free Report) insider Peretz Schapiro acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($32,258.06).

Peretz Schapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Peretz Schapiro bought 50,000 shares of Loyal Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,200.00 ($6,580.65).

Loyal Metals Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loyal Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyal Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.