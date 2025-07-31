Insider Buying: Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Purchases A$25,415.39 in Stock

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson acquired 16,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.53 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,415.39 ($16,397.02).
Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 25th, Geoff Wilson bought 7,889 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.53 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,085.95 ($7,797.39).
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Geoff Wilson purchased 11,966 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.52 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$18,212.25 ($11,749.84).
- On Tuesday, July 22nd, Geoff Wilson acquired 16,742 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.52 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,414.36 ($16,396.36).
- On Monday, July 21st, Geoff Wilson purchased 18,047 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.53 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$27,666.05 ($17,849.07).
- On Friday, July 18th, Geoff Wilson purchased 9,761 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.54 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,031.94 ($9,698.03).
- On Thursday, July 17th, Geoff Wilson acquired 10,781 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.53 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$16,494.93 ($10,641.89).
- On Wednesday, July 16th, Geoff Wilson bought 31,000 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.52 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of A$46,965.00 ($30,300.00).
Future Generation Global Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $586.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.64.
Future Generation Global Increases Dividend
Future Generation Global Company Profile
Future Generation Global Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity fund of funds launched by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Antipodes Partners, Avenir Capital Pty Ltd, Cooper Investors Pty Limited, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Limited, Ellerston Capital Pty Limited, Hunter Hall Investment Management Limited, Insync Funds Management Pty Limited, IronBridge Capital Management, L.P., Magellan Asset Management Limited, Manikay Partners, Morphic Asset Management Pty Limited, Neuberger Berman Australia Pty Limited, Nikko Asset Management Australia Limited, Optimal Fund Management Pty Limited, Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd., Tribeca Investment Partners Pty Ltd., and VGI Partners Pty Limited.
