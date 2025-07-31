Len D. Devaisher Buys 1,000 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,000 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $28,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,160. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $27.88 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $580.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.00.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $61.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 238.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

