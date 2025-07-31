Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Director Acquires $19,999.52 in Stock

Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) Director Ethan Schutt acquired 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, with a total value of $19,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 51,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,574.05. This represents a 7.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Novagold Resources Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.67. Novagold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 76.72, a quick ratio of 76.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NG. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novagold Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NG. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in Novagold Resources by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 17,006,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187,981 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novagold Resources by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,933,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 1,363,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novagold Resources by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143,199 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 938,639 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novagold Resources during the first quarter valued at $2,539,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novagold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,952,000. 57.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novagold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

