Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $612.90.
Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Mastercard stock opened at $559.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $564.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard has a one year low of $439.59 and a one year high of $594.71.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
