Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $612.90.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total value of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $559.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $564.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Mastercard has a one year low of $439.59 and a one year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

