The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,754 shares of company stock worth $9,480,253. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,395,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,616,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,817,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after purchasing an additional 760,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,289,544,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

