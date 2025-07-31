Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Barclays raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $101.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.90 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.58%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the purchase, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $115,878,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,686,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,513,000 after acquiring an additional 897,916 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11,280.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,923,000 after purchasing an additional 860,239 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $90,010,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,777,000 after purchasing an additional 678,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

