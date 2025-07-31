Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Golden Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $754.05 million, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. Golden Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49.
Institutional Trading of Golden Entertainment
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Entertainment stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Golden Entertainment worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile
Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.
