Haemonetics (HAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share and revenue of $305.12 million for the quarter. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.000 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.38 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 12.32%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Haemonetics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $76.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $94.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Haemonetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 156,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

