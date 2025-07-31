Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. On average, analysts expect Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.20 and a beta of 0.53. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on FWONA
Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A
In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $9,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,170.76. The trade was a 51.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Palo Alto Networks: The All?in?One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.