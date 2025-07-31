Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. On average, analysts expect Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock opened at $92.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.20 and a beta of 0.53. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $9,638,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,170.76. The trade was a 51.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

