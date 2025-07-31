Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Daiwa America

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $59.41 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 72.96%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,879.68. This trade represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,962 shares of company stock worth $2,641,387 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 22,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.