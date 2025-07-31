National Bank Financial Predicts TSE:BAM Q2 Earnings

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report issued on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Asset Management’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.00.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at C$86.02 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of C$52.46 and a 12 month high of C$90.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.69. The company has a market cap of C$100.99 billion and a PE ratio of 29.60.

In related news, Director Nicholas Howard Goodman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.05, for a total transaction of C$355,721.85. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp, formerly Brookfield Asset Management Inc owns and manages the commercial property, power, and infrastructure assets. Its investment focus includes Real Estate, Infrastructure, Renewable Power and Private Equity. Real Estate is made up of office and retail properties; Renewable power is made up of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage generating facilities; Infrastructure is made up of utilities, transport, energy, data infrastructure, and sustainable resource assets; and Private Equity is focused on business services, infrastructure services, and industrial operations.

