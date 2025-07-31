DA Davidson Comments on UFP Industries Q3 Earnings

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.47. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Vista Finance LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 166,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 111,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 10.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 249,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.