Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 28th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$8.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.03. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.18 and a 1-year high of C$10.35. The company has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold is a growth-focused gold producer operating entirely in the Americas, with projects in Canada, the USA, Mexico and Brazil. Equinox Gold has seven operating mines and a clear path to achieve more than one million ounces of annual gold production from a pipeline of development and expansion projects.

