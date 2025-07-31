Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ecolab’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $260.00 target price on Ecolab and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.47.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $263.04 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $221.62 and a 12 month high of $274.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.72 and a 200 day moving average of $256.09.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 27,182.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,813,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,529 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,563,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,036,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,671,000 after buying an additional 1,109,585 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 27,677.8% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,520,000 after acquiring an additional 996,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,394,000 after acquiring an additional 708,432 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

