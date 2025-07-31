Stifel Canada Has Pessimistic View of TSE:SES Q3 Earnings

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.31.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$15.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24. The stock has a market cap of C$3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$11.13 and a 12 month high of C$17.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

