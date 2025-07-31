TSE:IFC Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by National Bank Financial

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFCFree Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $4.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $16.17 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$320.00 to C$330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$201.00 to C$289.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$318.00 to C$325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$341.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$317.00.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$285.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$307.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$291.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$240.37 and a 52-week high of C$317.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Michael Miller sold 13,028 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$309.88, for a total transaction of C$4,037,064.53. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

