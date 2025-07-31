Cormark Boosts Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Free Report) – Cormark increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Torex Gold Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$70.00 price objective on Torex Gold Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.00.

Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance

TSE TXG opened at C$39.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.00. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$19.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.25.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc is an intermediate producer of gold and other precious metals, engaged in the exploration, development, and exploration of its wholly owned Morelos Gold Property. The property consists of 29,000 hectares in the Guerrero Gold Belt, located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City and approximately 50 kilometres southwest of Iguala.

