Q2 EPS Estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Cut by Analyst

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 3,020,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 376,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 252,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 845,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

