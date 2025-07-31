Seaport Res Ptn Has Positive Outlook for OneMain Q3 Earnings

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for OneMain in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for OneMain’s FY2025 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OMF. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

OMF opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. OneMain has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $60.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter worth about $72,936,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $261,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,007 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,045.47. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 323,925 shares in the company, valued at $17,025,498. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,940. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

