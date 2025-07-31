Q3 EPS Forecast for Global Industrial Raised by Analyst

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Global Industrial Trading Up 27.1%

GIC opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $20.79 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.81 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 5.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Global Industrial by 187.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 954.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

