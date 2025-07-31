Devon Energy Q2 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

NYSE:DVN opened at $33.77 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Devon Energy by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 24.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

