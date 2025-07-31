Q2 Earnings Forecast for BNZI Issued By Taglich Brothers

Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Taglich Brothers issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banzai International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the company will earn ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Taglich Brothers has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Banzai International’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banzai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Banzai International from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Banzai International Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BNZI opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Banzai International has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $112.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banzai International stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNZI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of Banzai International at the end of the most recent quarter. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc, a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events.

