Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Leslie’s Q3 Earnings

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Leslie’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $1.25 to $0.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

Leslie’s stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 785.7% in the first quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the period.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

