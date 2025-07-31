Q2 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price target on Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.

Shares of MUR opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.91. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Murphy Oil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

