Northland Capmk Has Pessimistic View of Nokia Q3 Earnings

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nokia in a report released on Monday, July 28th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Nokia’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Nokia’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.78.

Nokia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Trading of Nokia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,443,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 375,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Nokia by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 59,818 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nokia by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 176,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 118,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the fourth quarter worth about $2,321,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0317 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Nokia’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

