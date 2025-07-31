Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,747 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 40,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

