Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 3,417 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 2.44% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,159,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $36.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $384.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.01. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $38.47.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

