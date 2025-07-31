1,358 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Purchased by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FTEC opened at $206.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.16 and a 200 day moving average of $179.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $134.11 and a 12 month high of $208.87.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.