MGO One Seven LLC Sells 8,355 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $9,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5,386.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 407,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 399,803 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,823,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,567.2% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 344,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after buying an additional 324,276 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,962,000. Finally, Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,802,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $60.71 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $63.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

