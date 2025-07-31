Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TME. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $26.20 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

NYSE TME opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.55. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 749,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

