Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 10,568 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,568 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 18.4%

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.62 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

