Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Invests $1.27 Million in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waters by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.94.

NYSE WAT opened at $299.27 on Thursday. Waters Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $279.61 and a fifty-two week high of $423.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. Waters’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

