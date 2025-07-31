8,854 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE:DGX opened at $168.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $140.71 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.