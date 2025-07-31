Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases Shares of 33,603 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Down 1.2%

EIX opened at $51.80 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $54.60.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.