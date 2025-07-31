Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Atlantic cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.66 per share, with a total value of $752,547.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,448.28. This trade represents a 94.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $1,365,285.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

